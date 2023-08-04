Wedbush Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $230.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.30.

AAPL traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.28. 36,651,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,734,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

