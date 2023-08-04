Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

