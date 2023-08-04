WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $104.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

