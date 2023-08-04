Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 37,789 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 37,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $440,241.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,228,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $1,716,214.08.

On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $16,650.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEAV. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weave Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 116.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

