Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on W. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $84.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,489 shares of company stock worth $7,115,837. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 628.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

