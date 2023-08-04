Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $78.00 at TD Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

W stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $82.20. 3,759,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,745. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,489 shares of company stock worth $7,115,837. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 73.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

