Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Unisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

In other news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.74 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.31% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

