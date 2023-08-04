Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 1,278 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFC. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

