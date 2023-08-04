Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.91.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $291.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.37. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 141.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

