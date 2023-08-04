Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
NYSE:WCN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.