Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

