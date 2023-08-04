Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.94 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,888,557 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

