Wanchain Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00042969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,893,128 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

