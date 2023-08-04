W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

WPC stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

