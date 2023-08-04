Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $260.00 at Stephens

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

VMC opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day moving average is $191.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $227.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 183.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,617,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 147.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.