Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00010439 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $84.77 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,926.74 or 1.00096809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

