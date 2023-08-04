Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

