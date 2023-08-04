Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $138.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Visteon Stock Down 2.2 %

VC traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. 113,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,296. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

