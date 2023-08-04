Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91,853 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.96. 2,672,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,605. The company has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

