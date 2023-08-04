Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Visa worth $530,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $241.48. 1,801,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

