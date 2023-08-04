Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $240.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,322. The stock has a market cap of $449.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
