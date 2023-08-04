Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,312,781,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.