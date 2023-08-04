Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

