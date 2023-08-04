Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 2,983 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $59.22. 4,489,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,322. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

