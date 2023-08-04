Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 3.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,209. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $130.68 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

