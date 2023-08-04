Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 400 ($5.14) to GBX 250 ($3.21) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.14.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

