Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.21% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 6,135,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,544,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 672.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 773,182 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

