Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 296,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,921. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,892,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,783 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 1,099,190 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,514,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

