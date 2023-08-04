ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.18.

Several research firms have commented on VRAY. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million.

In other news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,610,882 shares of company stock valued at $519,974. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 799.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,991,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,332,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 468,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,314,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 262,935 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

