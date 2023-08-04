VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $409,274.27

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $409,274.27 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

