Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 6.4%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.17. 128,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 670,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

