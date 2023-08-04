Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Vertiv Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of VRT stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.79. 2,717,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $144,490,097 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
