Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

