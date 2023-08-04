Versor Investments LP Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $166.29 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

