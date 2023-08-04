Versor Investments LP Has $854,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 791,811 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of ALV opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

