Versor Investments LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

