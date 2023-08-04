Versor Investments LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.