Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 41.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in MetLife by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.