Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 247.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

