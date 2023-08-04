Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 24,588 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in New York Times by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

