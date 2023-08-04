Versor Investments LP Acquires 305 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AON were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $316.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.62.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

