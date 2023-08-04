Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) General Counsel Claire Poll Sells 18,608 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,274. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.18.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
