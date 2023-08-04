Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) General Counsel Claire Poll Sells 18,608 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,274. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 59.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 351,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,347,000. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,875,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,137,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.