Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,491 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $250,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $232.09. 335,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,660. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $238.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

