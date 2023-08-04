Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vericel by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

