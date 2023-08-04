Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.92-3.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. 1,858,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,001. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

