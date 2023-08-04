Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $232.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $194.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

