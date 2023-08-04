Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 89,326 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,326 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.73% of Saia worth $124,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,747 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. SpectralCast reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $424.27. The company had a trading volume of 269,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,470. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $437.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.