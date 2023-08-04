Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,035 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.01% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $37,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $9.66 on Friday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

