Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,190 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.20% of Alamo Group worth $48,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $180.91. 49,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $200.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

