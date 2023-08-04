Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $66,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,131,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

