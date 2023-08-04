Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $35 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.9 %

BECN traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 1,013,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

